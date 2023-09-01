For the first time in a couple seasons, the Red Wing girls soccer team has a new-look lineup. Many of the group that played two to three years of varsity graduated, leaving plenty of spots in the lineup available.
Head coach Taylor Becker said it shouldn't be much different in terms of high expectations from years past. The main difference is the amount of varsity experience is much lower.
“It's a good opportunity for some kids who were stuck in a spot,” Becker said. “Could they have played previously? Yes, but there just wasn't the room to make it happen. There's a lot of kids who have been waiting for this for a while. We're three games in and still trying to figure out where everybody fits in and what the best looks are.”
The varsity roster features many juniors and seniors who have been playing in the program for what seems like forever. The team undoubtedly has the soccer experience, that isn’t an issue. Playing at a varsity level and learning to be on the attack for longer, holding possession, looking for gaps to pass for a better angled shot, simply fighting for the ball are all things Becker said the players will improve on. She added that improvement has already been apparent in the first three games to begin the season.
“Most of them have been playing JV since they were in seventh grade,” Becker said. “They've got the soccer experience. Now it's stepping it up a level and there are more expectations here. The way we play is a little different. You can tell they are excited to take advantage of the opportunities.”
In the team’s first win of the season Thursday night against Albert Lea, the Wingers began the game on their heels a bit. It seemed they were waiting for the Tigers to lose possession of the ball before pushing ahead instead of muscling their way into the play. That changed around midway through the second half. It carried over into the second half as the Wingers dominated play in the final 40 minutes, scoring four times.
The Wingers were coming off back-to-back losses to Mankato West and East.
Mattea Stockton scored twice, one of which came in the opening minute of the second half to set the tone. Ava Nelson casually put one past the Albert Lea goalkeeper on a penalty kick and Morgan Hanlin scored in the final two minutes of the game on a sharp angle shot.
“They are learning that it is a 50-50 battle all the time,” Becker said. She added that the team has been extremely coachable in that they have executed the instruction given within minutes.
The biggest strength of the team is the senior-laden backline. Many of the team’s defense are seniors, which include Allie Kruger, Abigail Lamoreux, Morgan McCann and Kya Bertram.
Juniors Hanlin and Stockton patrol the middle and front line of the Winger offense with senior forwards Nelson and Akacia Ingram and junior forward Mariana Martin. With plenty more available chances at contributing, substitutions may be more frequent.
“It's going to look a lot different, but the thing I like about this group is that they are really receptive to adjustments, receptive to coaching, receptive to changing things that aren't working,” Becker said.
Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 5 - at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 7 - vs Faribault, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 11 - at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 12 - at Mayo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 - at Cannon Falls, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 18 - vs Byron, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 - at Northfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21 - at Austin, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25 - vs Waseca, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26 - vs Winona, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 - at Lake City, noon
Tuesday, Oct. 3 - vs Century, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5 - at John Marshall. 7 p.m.
