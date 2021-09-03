Tied 1-1 at the half, Rochester Century pulled ahead with three goals in the second to beat the Red Wing girls' soccer team 4-1 on Thursday.
“We came out with a lot of intensity and belief in the game plan and played a fantastic first half,” said head coach Taylor Becker. “Let things we couldn’t control get the best of our emotions in the second half and that was ultimately our downfall.”
Lillie Sonju scored in the first half for the Wingers. Goalkeeper Tori Senty made 11 saves.
The Wingers (0-3) look for its first win against Austin on Tuesday.
