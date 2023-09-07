Coming off a 7-0 loss to Owatonna on Tuesday, the Red Wing girls soccer team got back in the win column with a 3-0 victory over Faribault Thursday night.
Morgan Hanlin led the Wingers, scoring a pair of goals. Mariana Martin added a third goal. Ava Nelson recorded an assist. Goalkeeper Sarah Bohlmann made six saves.
Red Wing next travels to Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, then to Mayo on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.