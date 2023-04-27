RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

The Red Wing girls golf team kept displaying progress this season as they finished sixth in a Big 9 tournament Thursday at Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester.

Red Wing had a score of 393. They were two strokes behind Austin and three ahead of Mayo. Albert Lea won the tournament with a 351.

Head coach Heather Johnson said she was pleased with the overall performances and likes the quick amount of growth in the games of the players.

“We have a very young team, so we are gaining valuable experience and are pretty mentally tough which is a great attribute for any golfer,” Johnson said. “Hallie Johnson has been a solid performer and one who I see making some strides this season. Anna Deppe has been consistent this season with potential to make gains. Annie Reinitz’s growth in such a short time is exciting and fun to see.”

Hallie Johnson led the Wingers with an 18-hole score of 90. She was tied for eighth overall. Johnson made five pars and was able to birdie the fourth hole during her round. Anna Deppe shot a 98, tied for 22nd among individuals. Deppe had three pars in her round.

Annie Reinitz ended her round with a 102, shooting a 50 on the front nine and 52 on the back nine. Megan Kuehni was a shot behind at 103 with a 52 on the front and 51 on the back nine.

All four scorers were in the top 35 in the individual standings.

 

