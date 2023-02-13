Red Wing had its season come to an end Saturday as the Wingers lost 9-1 to Chisago Lakes in a Section 4A quarterfinal.
It took a while for either team to get a shot on net in the first period, but the Wildcats were able to score three times on nine shots in the period.
The Wingers got one back in the opening minute of the second as Amelia Grove scored on the power play. The Wingers were able to draw six penalties but could only score on one power play.
The Wingers kept the pressure up on the Wildcat puck carrier and got clears out of their defensive zone but were unable to sustain much offensive zone time against the speedy Wildcats.
Goaltender Allie Meyer made 21 stops for the Wingers.
Red Wing ended the season 7-19 overall.
