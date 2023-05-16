The Red Wing girls golf team traveled to Austin Country Club to take on the Packers in a dual meet Tuesday and lost 347-377.
Anna Deppe led the Wingers with an 18-hole score of 87. She finished second overall and made five pars during her round. Hallie Johnson finished in fourth place overall with a 90. She came back nicely from a somewhat rocky front nine to shoot a 39 on the back with a birdie on the 12th.
Maisie Royalty ended with a 99, making two pars in her round. Megan Kuehni made three pars her round of 101.
