The Red Wing girls golf team traveled to Mankato to play in the Big 9 tournament at North Links Golf Course Thursday. The Wingers earned seventh place with a score of 372. Owatonna won the tournament with a 330.
Hallie Johnson led the team with an 18-hole score of 88. Johnson came in 13th place overall. She was able to bounce back from a triple bogey on the 13th with a birdie on the 14th during her round. Johnson earned Big 9 All-Conference honors.
Anna Deppe was tied for 20th place with a 92, recording four pars in her round. Maisie Royalty was also in the top 30, finishing 27th with a 94 with five pars in her round. Annie Reinitz rounded out the team scorers with a 98.
