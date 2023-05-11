The Red Wing girls golf team finished in second place at the Mankato West triangular Wednesday afternoon. Mayo won the meet with a 366. The Wingers had a team score of 384.
Anna Deppe led the Wingers with an 18-hole round of 90. Deppe was in third place among all individuals and six pars in her round. Hallie Johnson made birdie on the par-3 16th during her round of 97.
Maisia Royalty shot a 98, improving as the round went on as she had a 46 on the back nine. Megan Kuehni also had a better back nine, shooting a 47 to end with a 99.
