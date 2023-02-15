Red Wing held Faribault to 25 points and outscored the Falcons 37-13 in the second half of a 65-25 win on Tuesday.
Fifteen players got into the game for the Wingers, nine of them scored.
Sammi Chandler led the Wingers with 17 points and five steals. Izzy Guetzlaff had 14 points. Bryn Guse finished with 11 points and four assists. Kayla Radtke added seven points.
