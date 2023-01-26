The Red Wing girls basketball team made shots at the free-throw line in the final minutes to hang on for a 45-41 win over Century Thursday night.
The Wingers led 29-13 at the half. Free throws were important for both teams. The Wingers made 14 of 17 at the line while Century was 9-for-12.
Sammi Chandler finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for the Wingers, all team-highs. Hannah Kosek scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds. Izzy Guetzlaff had eight points and four rebounds while Sophia Rahn had six points and six rebounds.
