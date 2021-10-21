The Red Wing football team lost its final regular season game on Wednesday 48-13 to New Prague. The Wingers fell to 1-7 overall.
New Prague scored three times in the first quarter and three times in the second to go up 41-0 before the Wingers got on the board. Cooper Chandler tossed a 27-yard touchdown to Konnor Kelly for their first points of the game. Chandler later found Kelley again in the third quarter, this time from 35 yards out.
Red Wing begins play as the fifth seed in the Section 1AAAA tournament Tuesday at No. 4 Byron. The Wingers previously lost to Byron 50-13 on Oct. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.