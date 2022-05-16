Red Wing and Lake City boys golf teams competed in a 12-team meet at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City on Monday.
PIZM won the meet with a 305. Red Wing came in fourth place with a 338. Lake City finished sixth and with a 341.
Noah Wallerich of Lake City tied for third overall with an 18-hole score of 74. The highlight of the round came on the 10th hole. Wallerich drove the green, getting within six feet of the cup, then sinking his put for an eagle. At the time, it brought him back to even par.
Braxton Berlin finished his round with an 83, recording a birdie on the eighth and 18th holes to go along with seven pars. Andru Kohrs shot an 86 and Alex Ratz ended with a 98.
John Ahrens led the Wingers, tied for 18th place with an 83. He had eight pars and a birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Atlin Nelson, Carter Knapp and Denval Atkinson each ended their round with an 85. Knapp got off to a great start with three pars in his first four holes, shooting a 40 on the first nine holes. Nelson recorded a birdie on the eighth hole and Atkinson birdied the 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.