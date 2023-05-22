Red Wing rallied for four runs in the fourth inning to take a lead, eventually winning 7-5 over Hill-Murray on GRIT night at home Monday evening.
Abe Reinitz singled with one out in the fourth. Lou DeJong followed with a double. Tyson Friemel drove in Renitz on a single to center field. Will Hanisch tied the game 2-2 with an RBI-single. Two batters later, Ellis Petersmeyer doubled in Friemel and Hanisch with two outs to give the Wingers a 4-2 lead.
Red Wing added two more in the fifth on a pair of walks, a wild pitch and sacrifice fly. Back-to-back doubles to begin the sixth from Hanisch and Masen Fish extended the Winger lead to 7-2.
Will Jacobson got the start on the mound. He threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing an earned run on two hits with four walks and five strikeouts. Jack Lundgren came on in relief and tossed 3 1/3 innings. Lundgren struck out six and walked one batter while allowing two earned runs on a hit.
