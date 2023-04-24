RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

Red Wing had three players shoot in the 80s to take third place at Northfield Golf Club on Monday. The Wingers had a team score of 347. Northfield won the meet with a 313. John Marshall had a 320.

Jacob Quade led the Wingers with an 80, tied for sixth among all individuals. He made six pars on the front nine and five more on the back nine. His round included a birdie on the 10th hole.

Isaac Kosek and John Ahrens each shot an 18-hole score of 84. Kosek made birdie on the par-3 second and had eight pars in his round. Ahrens also had eight pars during his round and was able to make birdie on the par-5 fourth.

David Lexvold rounded out the scoring for the team with a 99. He made par five times and shot a 46 on the back nine.

