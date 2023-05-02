The Red Wing boys golf team won a home triangular meet by a single stroke over Mankato East at Mississippi National Golf Links Tuesday afternoon. The Wingers had a team score of 342 with East at 343.
All four scorers for the Wingers were in the top 6 among individuals. John Ahrens led the team with an 81, after a birdie on the first hole and a 37 on the front nine. Jacob Quade had an 84 and made a birdie on the 10th hole.
Charlie Peterson had his lowest varsity score this season with an 86. Peterson made birdie on the 10th hole and had four pars. Isaac Kosek finished his round with a 91.
