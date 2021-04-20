RED WING — Trying to find its footing after three-consecutive Big Nine Conference losses, Red Wing bounced back Tuesday afternoon with a 7-0 win over Albert Lea. The victory gave the Wingers their second conference win of the season and first team win without a match loss.
Nathan Farrar led the singles grouping with a 6-3, 6-3 win in the No. 1 slot. Aiden Hull played his first singles match of the season at No. 2 and won 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 and No. 4 singles, Josh Kolby won 6-1, 6-3 and Jack Leise won 6-2, 6-0. It was the first win of the season for Leise.
In doubles, the No. 1 pair of Jackson Hull and Jacob Angell teamed up for the first time this season and won convincingly 6-0, 6-0. Graham Achen and Jacob Werner won at No. 2 doubles 6-1, 6-0, and the No. 3 team of Zack Burton and Mason Overman won 6-1, 6-3.
Red Wing, 3-4 as a team, is next scheduled to travel to Rochester Mayo on Thursday.
