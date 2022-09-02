The Red Wing boys and girls cross country teams kicked off their season in Northfield at the St. Olaf High School Showcase Thursday morning. The boys team finished 40th out of 45 teams. The girls came in 19th out of 31 teams.
Noah Breker of Robbinsdale Armstrong won the boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 26.1 seconds. Aaron Freier led the Wingers with a time of 17:18.8, finishing 48th overall. Owen Runquist ran the race in 20:22.9. David Lexvold finished in 20:27.1. Isaiah Ricks crossed the finish line in 20:36.3 while Jackson Plein ended with a time of 20:37.6.
Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata won the girls in 17:08.9. Nora Hanson of Red Wing finished in the top-25, running it in 20:18.6. Annika Johnson finished in 106th place with a time of 22:06.7. Elaina Borgschatz ran the race in 24:39.5 while Audrey Lahammer finished in 24:49.2. Emme Hattemer rounded out the top-5 Winger runners with a time of 27:21.4.
