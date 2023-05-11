Red Wing won its final home match of the regular season with a 5-2 win over Austin Thursday afternoon.
Braydon Bennyhoff won 6-2, 6-0 in No. 2 singles. Austin Hosfeld picked up the win at No. 4 singles in just his second singles match of the season 6-2, 4-6, 14-12. Aidan Hull lost in No. 1 singles 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4). Isaiah Jensen dropped his match in No. 3 singles 6-3, 6-4.
Luke Farrar and McCoy Walter won 6-1, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles. Gavin Magill and Eli Flattum picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win in No. 2 doubles. Seth Malyon and Zach Mikkelson earned a 6-3, 6-2 win in No. 3 doubles.
