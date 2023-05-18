RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Fifth-seeded Red Wing advanced to the semifinals in the Section 1A team tournament with an opening-round 4-3 win over No. 4 Cotter Thursday evening.

The Wingers swept doubles play after a week of practicing strategy and technique. Luke Farrar and McCoy Walter won No. 1 doubles 6-1, 6-2. Gavin Magill and Eli Flattum won 6-4, 6-2 in No. 2 doubles. Zach Mikkelson and Seth Malyon earned a 6-1, 6-4 win in No. 3 doubles.

Brayden Bennyhoff earned a point in singles play with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 win in No. 2 singles. Aidan Hull lost 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles. Isaiah Jensen lost 6-1, 7-5 in No. 3 singles. Austin Hosfeld lost 6-0 , 6-1 in No. 4 singles.

Red Wing next faces No. 1 Schaeffer Academy at the Rochester Athletic Club Tuesday at 8 a.m.

