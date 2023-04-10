John Ahrens led the Red Wing boys golf team Monday afternoon at the Green Lea Golf Course in Albert Lea. The senior shot an 80 and was tied for fifth in the dual meet, the first of the season.
Ahrens shot a 41 on the front nine with two double bogeys, then came back to shoot two-over-par on the back nine with a 39.
Jacob Quade finished his round with an 87, scoring a birdie on the par-4 14th. Isaac Kosek had two birdies and three pars during his round of 90. Lucas Mollgaard ended with a 95.
Red Wing lost the dual meet 297-352. Drew Teeter of Albert Lea had the lowest individual score with a 66.
