Warmer weather is in the forecast this weekend, then to start the week. That bodes well for spring sports reliant on field and outdoor conditions, one of many being the Red Wing boys golf team.
Still hopeful the team can begin play on Monday, head coach Ryan Korby said he’s hopeful spring weather sticks around.
“We are all looking forward to getting outside on the course,” he said. “I have been checking the forecast religiously.”
So far the team has practiced indoors and honed in their putting at home. Pretty typical for most golf teams at this point with no outdoor opportunities since the beginning of spring sports practices.
Korby said the team doesn’t have a set varsity or JV roster just yet. A varsity lineup could be solidified after a couple meets as the first one outdoors is more about adjusting to the on-course lies and feel than it is about scores.
There’s plenty of availability in the varsity lineup for the Wingers. Four seniors from last year’s team graduated, leaving the team with an opportunity for many of the JV golfers to step into varsity.
Of those returning are senior John Ahrens and junior Jacob Quade. Both were named captains. Ahrens displayed a steady pace and level-headed play throughout last season. He made a push toward the end of the second day of the Section 1AA tournament, finishing three strokes off sudden-death playoff for the final state individual qualifier.
“I expect John to take another step forward this season,” Korby said. “He loves the game, and it shows in his preparation and practice. I know that his ability, focus and determination will allow him to be in the mix come section tournament time.”
Quade was one who quietly went about making bold shots and solid greenside chips. Another to not appear bothered by a bad shot or hole.
Of those on JV last season potentially making a big improvement in scores and play varsity with Ahrens and Quade is junior Isaac Kosek. He filled in a few meets in the varsity lineup, but mostly played JV. Kosek saw his scores drop meet by meet, eventually leading the JV team in scoring toward the end of the season.
Schedule
Monday, April 10 – at Albert Lea (Green Lea Golf Course), 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 13 – vs Cloquet (Red Wing Golf Course), noon
Monday, April 17 – at Byron (Somerby Golf Club), 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 18 – vs Austin (Mississippi National Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.
Monday, April 24 – at Northfield (Northfield Golf Club), 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 26 – at White Bear Lake (Keller Golf Course), 9 a.m.
Thursday, April 27 – at Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Faribault Golf and Country Club), 10 a.m.
Monday, May 1 – at Lake City (Jewel Golf Club), 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 2 – vs Mankato East, Winona (Mississippi National Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.
Monday, May 8 – at Rochester (Eastwood Golf Course), 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 18 – vs Century, Faribault, Owatonna (Mississippi National Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.
Friday, May 19 – at Rochester (Northern Hills Golf Course), 11 a.m.
Monday, May 22 – Big 9 Conf. Tournament (Mississippi National Golf Links), 10 a.m.
Tuesday, May 30 – Section 1AA meet (Northern Hills Golf Course), TBD
Wednesday, May 31 – Section 1AA meet (Northern Hills Golf Course), TBD
