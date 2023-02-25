After a sluggish start, the Red Wing boys basketball fell behind and couldn't recover as Mankato East went on to win 82-50 Friday night.
The Cougars had four players in double-digits mainly due to their 3-point shooting. The Cougars made 14 3-pointers in the first half. The two teams combined for 27 3-pointers in the game.
Juju Koehler led the Wingers with 16 points and four 3-pointers. Reid Hartmann scored 11 points while Tyler Rodgers and Eli Boeding added seven points.
Red Wing concludes the regular season on Friday, March 3 on the road against Owatonna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.