The Red Wing baseball team ended the regular season with a doubleheader against Austin on Tuesday. The Wingers lost the first game 11-5 and won the second game 7-0.
In the first game, Austin scored single runs in the first and second innings before a big third inning in which they scored six runs. The Wingers responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut the lead to 8-3. It was as close as they'd get as the Packers bats kept adding runs.
Juju Koehler went 3-for-3 and drove in two RBIs. Christiaan Koehler scored twice and Abe Reinitz was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI.
Winger pitcher Logan Norquist shut down the Packers in the second game. He threw a complete-game shut out on 104 pitches. Norquist struck out four, walked two and limited the Packers to three hits.
The Wingers scored three runs in the third and fourth innings to get ahead early. Tyson Friemel and Christiaan Koehler each drove in a pair of runs. Reinitz and Reid Hartmann each scored twice.
(0) comments
