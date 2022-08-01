There aren’t too many moments in Corey Tauer’s life that weren’t filled with baseball. Whether his role was a player, manager, coach, spectator or father, he was involved in something baseball related.
Tauer used to own a house across the street from The Ath and as long as his son Teddy can remember, he’s filled his time with just about anything baseball related.
“Nobody loves baseball more than him,” Teddy said. “He's been at the field he grew up at since his dad lived here. Ever since he's been at the baseball field.”
Corey Tauer has played amateur baseball in Red Wing since 1989 and has played for the Aces beginning in 1991. He eventually managed the team beginning in the summer of 2003. He retired as manager and full-time player in 2011.
In all that time playing and coaching, raising money for the new scoreboards at The Ath, serving as president for the youth baseball in Red Wing, plenty of people could tell stories about Corey. Many of which he created himself by doing outlandish things to get a laugh or motivate everyone around him. Here is the first part of some of those stories about Corey Tauer.
Always prepared
With Corey as your manager or coach, if you loved the game of baseball, you learned something from him. Whether it was looking into the catcher for the signs to spot an offspeed pitch in order to have a better chance at a stolen base or his elaborate plays like having the center fielder come in to cover second base on a pickoff with the bases loaded, Corey was always prepared and thinking ahead.
"He was just very competitive in his nature that he wanted to win,” said Josh Thygesen, who played with and had Corey as his manager for 10 years. “He's a guy that led by example where it's like the guys that didn't want to win quickly forced themselves off the team because they just couldn't hold up and handle what Corey was doing. He'd show up ready to play. Throughout the entire game he's ready to play. That was something that translated into success for the rest of us and the team.”
Although, Corey wasn’t serious all the time.
“There'd be no shortage of stories in the clubhouse or the dugout (if the team was in a rain delay),” Thygesen said. “If he knew the game wasn't going to be played, he might be out there sliding on the tarp. Corey was a guy that always brought a lot of energy. He had that balance of being competitive but being loose enough to keep everyone relaxed.”
Antics
Corey was known for his antics, but in a good, somewhat inspiring way. Teddy recalled a youth baseball game in which Corey as the coach bet the team he’d buy them food after the game if they won. The team came from six runs down to win the game and he followed through with his challenge.
One such inspiring rally came after Corey emphatically told the team he’d go streaking.
“It was a playoff section game against Northfield we were down by, Adam how many runs were we down by?” Josh Thygesen asked.
“Seven,” Adam Thygesen replies.
“Seven runs. This was to end the season if we lost,” Josh continued. “Corey goes, 'If we win this game I'm running across the Eisenhower Bridge naked.' And we ended up scoring eight runs and coming back to beat them. After that we ended up running into one of the police officers here that we knew well. He was joking he was going to give us an escort across the bridge. We never actually followed through with it, but it was one of those great memories.”
He added, “You need those guys, it's a long season. Having guys like Corey around makes it fun.”
‘Like a computer’
Such love for the winning and competition of baseball, Corey somehow made time to become a 1980s and ‘90s encyclopedia of baseball.
“You look up 1980s random baseball players, ‘80s, ‘90s, he knows all their stats,” Teddy Tauer said about Corey’s wealth of baseball knowledge extending beyond the field. “He knows every position they played and how long they were playing. He's like a computer in that sense. He's always double checking the numbers too. What did Paul Molitor hit in 1986? I'll ask him what the number is and he would get it within five batting average points.”
“When he starts talking, especially if it's about baseball, he'll start to raise his voice and get very exaggerated with his hand motions. People see that side of him letting his guard down, and I think they can appreciate that.”
