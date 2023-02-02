Austin at Red Wing combined for over 100 shots on net in 59 minutes of boys hockey Thursday night. The game ended in a 3-3 tie.
The Wingers had the edge in shots, 60-44, but most of the shots on net from the Packers came on their power play.
Tied in the third in the final minutes of the period, the Wingers got an opportunity to possibly win the game. Austin’s Sam Eyre was called for hooking at 14 minutes, 43 seconds of the third, sending the Wingers to a power play. Thirty seconds later the Wingers went to the penalty box for tripping, negating their own power play. Austin was again penalized 55 seconds into 4-on-4 action, giving the Wingers another power play chance late in regulation, but 32 seconds after the Wingers were called for interference.
By game’s end the two teams had 58 minutes in penalties.
Connor Preston opened the scoring for Red Wing in the first period. Just over 2 minutes later, Austin’s Matthew Phanchan tied the game 1-1.
Austin scored twice in the second, once to take a 2-1 lead and again with 3.6 seconds left in the second to go ahead 3-2. Ethan Anderson scored for the Wingers in the second.
Landin Ramstad had the tying goal in the third at 3:13 of the period.
The score somehow remained as the two teams traded power plays for the remainder of the third and into overtime.
Ellis Petersmeyer made 41 saves in net for the Wingers. Preston, Ramstad and Anderson each had a goal and an assist. Sam Knowlton tallied two assists.
