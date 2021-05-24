RED WING — The age-old saying states that good and bad things come in threes. That theory was put to test Monday in the Section 4A boys’ tennis team tournament as Red Wing hosted Lake City, looking for its third win of the season against the Tigers. The Wingers did get their third team win of the season and did so with higher success than recent outings, taking a 6-1 win to advance to the semifinal round.
1 of 7
Nathan Farrar returns a ball in a No. 1 singles match during the Section 4A boys' tennis quarterfinals against Lake City on May 24, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer/ Republican Eagle
Jackson Hull (left) hits a return shot as teammate Graham Achen (right) looks on in the No. 1 doubles match during the Section 4A boys' tennis quarterfinals against Lake City on May 24, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer/ Republican Eagle
Jacob Werner eyes up his return shot in the No. 2 doubles match during the Section 4A boys' tennis quarterfinals against Lake City on May 24, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer/ Republican Eagle
Zack Burton (left) returns a ball while his partner, Jack Leise (right) looks on in the No. 3 doubles match during the Section 4A boys' tennis quarterfinals against Lake City on May 24, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer/ Republican Eagle
Jackson Hull (left) hits a return shot as teammate Graham Achen (right) looks on in the No. 1 doubles match during the Section 4A boys' tennis quarterfinals against Lake City on May 24, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer/ Republican Eagle
Jacob Werner eyes up his return shot in the No. 2 doubles match during the Section 4A boys' tennis quarterfinals against Lake City on May 24, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer/ Republican Eagle
Zack Burton (left) returns a ball while his partner, Jack Leise (right) looks on in the No. 3 doubles match during the Section 4A boys' tennis quarterfinals against Lake City on May 24, 2021 at Red Wing High School. Jake Pfeifer/ Republican Eagle
Of the six match wins for Red Wing, three were in singles and the other three in doubles. Nathan Farrar led the solo charge with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Ryan Heise in No. 1 singles. Josh Kolby and Aiden Hull won their matches for Red Wing at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Kolby defeated Jack Meincke 6-1, 6-1, while Hull took down Joey Nafe 6-2, 6-2.
Lake City’s lone match win came from Alec McElmury at No. 4 singles. McElmury lost the first set 6-3 but recovered to win the next two sets 6-0, 6-1.
Red Wing had a clean sweep in doubles play, starting with the No. 1 tandem of Jackson Hull and Graham Achen winning 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, the duo of Jacob Angell and Jacob Werner won the first set 6-2, lost the second set to Jaymes Lukes and Edwin Larios 6-4, but then recovered to win the tiebreak 10-7. Finally, at No. 3 doubles, Zack Burton and Jack Leise cruised to victory with a 6-4, 6-0 win.
With the win, Red Wing advanced to the Section 4A semifinals and will travel to face Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday. For Lake City, it’s team season comes to a close but the individual tournament has yet to begin as it kicks off June 1 at St. Paul Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.