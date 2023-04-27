RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

Red Wing finished in 11th place at a Big 9 boys golf tournament Thursday at Faribault Golf Club.

The Wingers were led by Jacob Quade. He shot an 86 and was tied for 48th among individuals. Quade made a birdie on the 13th hole and ended with a 41 on the back nine.

John Ahrens and Isaac Kosek each had an 87. Kosek had six pars during his round, while Ahrens made nine pars. David Lexvold had three pars in his round and shot a 46 on the back nine to end with a 96.

Red Wing had a team score of 356. Albert Lea won with a 302.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you