Looking at last year’s roster, several players came in with their roles already written in pen. This season, the Red Wing volleyball team has to replace some key roles. For now, the players occupying those positions are in pencil.
Last year’s setter, top outside hitter, libero and middle blocker all graduated. With so many spots on the court to replace, doing so is truly going to be a team effort.
The Wingers have a collection of versatile players capable of playing multiple positions. Through two scrimmages, one at Cannon Falls against Byron, Farmington and Medford then one against Goodhue, the Wingers have shuffled their lineups.
Being able to come in with a different lineup each game or even set by set is something head coach Nikki Roschen said is looking forward to. She’s moved some around between front and back row, interchanging middle blockers and outside hitters and allowing multiple setters.
“We're not really settled in on anything right now,” Roschen said of the lineup. “They've been really positive about it and ready to step in. A lot of times, teams traditionally have a libero. We may or may not. That's fine though. They are understanding it very well. Whenever they are asked to go in, they fulfill that role that they have been asked to do.”
Many of the outside hitters on the team can play middle blocker. Some have been asked to serve receive in the back row. Returning senior Kennedy Knopp played outside hitter for most of last season. She is even being asked to rotate positions.
Where Knopp plays, in a way, dictates what the rest of the lineup looks like. If Knopp is on the outside, juniors Taylor Shelstad, Hunter Hayes or senior Brooke Strusz could play back row. In the scrimmage against Goodhue, junior Bri Tix played some back row too.
Up front, the Wingers have many options if Knopp plays in the back row as a defensive specialist. Senior Teagan Walter can play right outside hitter or middle blocker. Senior Greta Murphy and junior Mayzee Thorson can mix in at outside hitter.
Sophomore Izzy Guetzlaff could make the jump all the way from the freshman team last season to some varsity time this season as a middle blocker. Another sophomore, Lauryn Ball, has done some setting and outside hitting in the couple scrimmages.
“If we're struggling at digging and passing, I might say, put on the different jersey you're going to play libero,” Roschen said of where to play Knopp. “We have other players that can step in and play left side for her. I think it's finding consistency, too. She's a senior, she's had the most court time of anybody, so we're going to lean on her a lot.”
On Tuesday, motivational speaker Rick Rassier came in to talk with the team as they participated in team bonding activities as well. Roschen said the willingness and positivity to begin practices and scrimmages has been excellent with positive results. Maintaining that will also be key moving forward.
“Big part of (the season) will be maintaining a positive outlook,” Roschen said. “Being willing to fulfill whatever role is asked of them. Taking it point by point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.