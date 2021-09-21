The Class 3A, No. 9-ranked Northfield Raiders got the best of the Red Wing Tuesday night. The Wingers fell in three sets 25-16, 25-16, 25-17.
“Our goals were to play great defense, run down every ball, not let anything hit the floor without at least a touch, and try to make some of our own offensive plays,” said head coach Nikki Roschen. “Our attitudes stayed positive, and for the most part we achieved our goals. It was fun at the end to see the girls competing hard and celebrating great plays against a top team.”
Kennedy Knopp led the Wingers with 12 digs. Elle Brandt had 11 digs, while Bailie Roschen added nine digs. Bailie also had a team-high 10 kills.
Red Wing returns home Thursday to face Winona.
