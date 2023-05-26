Red Wing held its 2022-23 school year letter winner breakfast at the Red Wing Golf Course to honor its class of 23.
Sophia Rahn and Tyler Rodgers were selected as the 2023 All-Star Athletes.
Basketball coach Peter Johnson offered his congratulations to Rahn for the award.
“This award recognizes the dedication and leadership you have shown to your teammates,” Johnson said. “You are a great role model to many young winger athletes as an example of what hard work and success looks like. In addition to your success on the court and field, you are also a leader in the classroom, earning multiple all-state academic honors. Your leadership and reckless abandon style of play will be missed next year! Best of luck at Eau Claire!”
“We are so proud to have had Sophia as a five year representative and as a captain of our program. Sophia is leaving huge shoes to fill,” girls soccer coach Taylor Becker said about Rahn. “She has been a tenacious competitor, a beyond dependable teammate, and an exceptional example of what Winger Pride looks like on the field, in the gym, and in the school hallways. Congratulations on this honor, Soph - you have earned it!”
“Congratulations to Tyler Rodgers on being voted the 2022-2023 Male All- Star Athlete,” said baseball coaches Paul Hartmann and Kyle Blahnik. “Tyler has continued to improve with a mindset of Grit and determination. His senior baseball season has been a culmination of his commitment to baseball in Red Wing. His growth from his sophomore year to his senior year have been significant. Over that time he’s transformed physically, with immense dedication to the weight room. He’s transformed mentally, with ever increasing confidence. In doing these things, he has shown his leadership, and a pathway for how to be a great player in the baseball program.
“Tyler's senior season on the field has seen him play an outstanding left field. He has batted leadoff all season and set the tone for us offensively, often causing opposing defenses fits with his ability to steal bases.”
From football coach Brent Stinson: “Tyler Rodgers demonstrates the right example for being a leader, athlete, student and teammate. Tyler is one to shoulder responsibility for himself, the team, program and did his best to make things better. When a play had to be made, Tyler made the play, this began with his tremendous ability to prepare physically, mentally and hold his teammates accountable.
“I’ve coached football for 15 years, (he) sits at the top of players to make a positive impact with the youth, persevere in the face of adverse challenges, and became an All-District player who leaves a legacy of grit, determination, perseverance and excellence.”
The following were recognized as Big 9 Senior Scholar Athletes: Eli Boeding, Grace Bremer, Sophie Carlson, Sammi Chandler, Elizabeth Clemons, Lou DeJong, Jaysa Dille, Chloe Fox, Aaron Freier, Eli Freier, Elizabeth Haglund, Isabelle Harding, Jonas Hartviksen, Katelyn Howe, Hannah Kosek, Audrey Lahammer, Greta Lane, Greta Murphy, Jason Neuffer, Alexis Pauzauskie, Morgan Prince, Kayla Radtke, Rahn, Breanna Redman, Allie Roe, Izzy Schafer, Mitchell Seeley, Lillie Sonju, Duane Taylor, Teegan Walter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.