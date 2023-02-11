Coming into the swimming office after a practice, Patrick Hines greets teammate Holden Graham. Then, unprompted, spots a framed team photo from his earlier years with the swim team.
Like looking through a photo book of childhood memories, Hines had to pause and recognize just how far he’s come.
He remembers being a seventh grader looking up to Jayden Jech in his events and marveling at the relays on how synchronized everything was. Having been on teams with such talented Red Wing swimmers and divers, Hines can’t help but make comparisons to this year’s team.
“I see Abe (De Jong) and I remember Tyler (Gorden) and I look out on the pool deck and I see Zach (Mikkelson) and Landen (Nelson). All four of those people, I see them in each other,” Hines said. “With Willie Meacham, I see that burst of him in Ethan (Ihrke). With Jayden, for a place I was looking up to, now to a point where I'm at, it's mind blowing. You can't help but feel a little awesome you've made it and really pushed yourself.”
What a journey it has been for the Red Wing senior. Since seventh grade, Hines has become one of the top swimmers on the team. Then for his senior year, he became a workhorse by swimming in any event the team needed. He has stepped up to swim in whatever is asked, which is much easier to plan in your mind than it is to execute.
The progress he has made from joining the team to figuring out what events he wanted to master to tuning into the seniors and following their lead, catching up to and beating them in practice to making his own best times is remarkable.
“(He) was in my first middle school physical ed class and was in the middle group,” said head coach Mikayla Beuch. “It doesn't mean he was bad, but he wasn't the best swimmer in that class. All three of them (Patrick and two others from the same class) showed up to practice, I was like wait I don't think you can swim. Patrick got a relay team to state last year. It goes to show, it's not just about who you are talent-wise, it's mostly about what you have inside you. What are you bringing to the table every day? Where am I starting, where am I getting to? He wanted to swim and figured it out.”
Hines said owes a lot to the sport, the team and the coaches. The best decision he ever made was trying out swimming and joining the team.
“I don't think I'd be where I am personality and lifestyle and just who I am, I don't think I'd be where I am without swimming and especially without Mikayla. Being able to grow and better myself, that was a big opportunity I wasn't going to let slip by. It's got to be the best decision I've ever made in my life.”
Hines made the decision to change his life habits. He realized in seventh grade and in the next few years, that swimming was going to change him for the better. He didn’t want to continue to follow imperishable habits. He instead chose to join a sport that, over time, he experienced healthy growth in his lifestyle out of the pool. He found an immense joy, a wave of intense excitement for achieving a goal he didn’t originally think was possible. Hines never had that goal on his radar until last season.
Over time he has learned what it takes to put his time and energy into something after school and what that has done for himself.
Hines, reflecting on all the times being on the swim team has changed his life for the better, said the team is not just a swim team that gets in and gets out. Everyone competes but also listens to each other. There is a support group of teammates when needed.
Having a great deal of pride in representing Red Wing swimming is something Hines likely will keep with him for the rest of his life. His ability to share that with others is why Beuch said he doesn’t always need to be vocal to lead. Hines believes that he doesn’t have the senior dominance in terms of leadership. With such a small team, he’s encouraged others to speak up and feel heard.
“It's a quieter lead that speaks volumes,” Beuch said. “I think we have always learned to adapt and respond to whatever the team is in that season. This season the team is smaller. Everyone's voice matters.”
“With the numbers we have to make the younger underclassmen really make that leadership role shine through,” Hines said. “What better way than to really involve them as one.”
If anyone has hit a roadblock in their progress, Hines said everyone has been able to solve it or figure out how to get past what is preventing them from taking another step in their development.
Having experienced so much positive change in own life, Hines hopes his positive, and extremely thoughtful outlook on what’s ahead is at least as inspirational as what he witnessed six years ago.
He has an overwhelming belief in the team to compete for top spots in the Big 9 conference meet and at the Section 1A meet.
“If we're facing reality, numbers have been low. If you're going to have numbers, you're going to have points. A big part of that is why we're not winning meets,” Hines said. “If you look at our individual swimmers compared to any other team, individually they are surprising me every day how fast they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.