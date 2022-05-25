All season long Red Wing could be defined by the top of the lineup. The first four hitters set the tone for the game. When they hit well, the rest of the team did too. The outfield defense has improved greatly and sophomore Bri Tix has too in the circle.
A timely hit by senior Amira Ramstad in the fifth, the pitching by Tix and five hits from the top of lineup was just what the Wingers needed in a Section 1AAA opening round 4-2 win over Stewartville on Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Wingers surrendered the first run of the game on a two-out single up the middle in the top of the fifth inning. The Tigers had finally gotten a two-out hit after Tix got out of the third with a runner on second and the fourth with runners on second and third.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Wingers were set up perfectly. Tix singled with one out. Elle Brandt followed with a double. Kennedy Knopp, who reached base in all three of her plate appearances, singled in the tying run.
Randstad came up with runners on the corners. She fell behind in the count 0-2, and fouled off three pitches, worked the count to 2-2, then drilled the eighth pitch of the at-bat over the left field fence. Her fifth home run of the season gave the Wingers a 4-1 lead.
By the end of the game, the Wingers had 11 quality at-bats. Head coach Jon Bohmbach saw encouraging signs from the entire lineup with the length of some of the at-bats.
“It was a quick game, but we had a lot of long at-bats for both teams,” he said. “I think we had the better of the long at-bats.”
After Ramstad’s home run, Tix allowed a solo home run to Savannah Hedin in the top of the sixth, but seemed unphased as she continued to challenge Tiger hitters.
“Last year, we talked about how you might struggle being a ninth grader. I said, in the long haul it's going to be good and we're reaping that benefit right now,” Bohmbach said of Tix’s performance in the circle. “She's getting more confident, wanting the ball. It's been huge.”
Tix struck out the final batter of the game looking to wrap up the win and advance to face No. 1 Winona. The Wingers have faced Winona twice and lost both times.
Bohmbach said the Wingers will have to play near mistake free defense against the Winhawks. With how locked in the Wingers looked at the plate, the Wingers will need to continue with a similar approach.
“We'll have to play really good defense,” Bohmbach said. “They do an excellent job of bunting, directional bunting, getting timely hits. We've played two really good games against them. Their coach told us we're a dangerous team, you have to go down there and play like we're a dangerous team.”
First pitch against Winona is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Todd Park in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.