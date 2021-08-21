Three touchdowns by Ashton Quade and four by Max Grand was plenty for the Ellsworth Panthers as they cruised to a 50-22 win over Superior Friday night.
Quade opened the scoring with an 83-yard receiving touchdown. He followed up with rushes of 53 and 28 yards to the back of the end zone late in the first and in the second quarter respectively.
In the second half, Max Grand kept the high-powered Panther offense going. Grand’s second touchdown of the game gave the Panthers a commanding 36-7 lead in the third quarter. He scored from 30 yards out to increase the lead to 42-15. Grand then closed out the scoring with a short burst into the end zone in the fourth.
Ellsworth remains on the road next Friday as the Panthers take on West Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.