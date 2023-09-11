With nearly 25 players on the varsity roster and 22 on the JV roster, Red Wing boys soccer is clearly not short on players. The varsity bench looks to be one of the deepest in the conference and deepest of any Winger season in the last three.
A few play the entire game, but with most getting at least 6 minutes of playing time a night, there’s many different players subbing in and out.
That also means many different skill sets.
Red Wing has a large group of seniors on the team. Among them are Jed Heineman, Jay Dee Rivera, Thomas Lamkin, Liam Stockton, Connor Stallard and Brock Plote. Heineman, a senior captain playing in the midfield is one of the most important players to the success of the team. As is Plote, another captain, who holds it down defensively and leads the back row.
Head coach Nate Weess said having those two are crucial to this team and are players he hopes the surrounding group on the field can match the effort of.
“Any time you really rely on the spine of your team and right now that's Jed and Brock with Brock holding the defense together, saving us multiple times,” Weess said. “Jed is just a complete workhorse. He comes off and will say ‘I could have done more.’ I’m like ‘Jed it's very noticeable. You're all over the field and covering us in more ways than one.’”
The two battled hard for ball control all night against Owatonna on Tuesday at home. The Wingers lost 6-1 but had game-altering clears by Plote. Heineman was present in just about every breakout, scooping up the ball, muscling his way through one or two players to find a pass.
Weess said the Wingers still have some things to work on. Having so many different players with many different skill sets, he said finding the right combination and fitting some pieces together would help. Sometimes the Wingers were relying too heavily on the speed of their outside forwards. Other times, they were forcing passes through the middle of the field
“The times where we really attacked were on those passes through the middle and connecting pieces,” Weess said. “We have a lot of guys who work well together on the short ball. If we can use that more to our advantage and, from time to time, use that speed up top and use that through ball. We haven't found the right mix yet.”
Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 12 - vs Mayo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16 - vs Cannon Falls, noon
Monday, Sept. 18 - at Lake City, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 - vs Northfield, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 21 - vs Austin, 7 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 25 - at Waseca, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 26 - at Winona, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30 - at Lake City, noon
Thursday, Sept. 28 - at Byron, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 5 - vs John Marshall. 7 p.m.
