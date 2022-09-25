During a game last season, Lillie Sonju came to the bench on a substitution. A bit frustrated, but more so confused, she asked head coach Taylor Becker why she was getting so much attention.
“They were doubling her, calling her out. 'Don't let No. 2 shoot,’” Becker said. “She came off and was like, 'What does that mean? Why are they talking about me?’' 'Lillie, that's a good thing. The one-versus-one isn't working.' She was surprised that that was the case.”
Surprised no longer, Sonju has continued to make an impact on the field.
Part of what makes the Red Wing girls soccer team good is its formidable midfield. Sonju, among others, is a big reason why the Wingers are able to push the ball up, carry it up the side of the field or quickly steal a ball from the other team.
Sonju was named All-State last season. The senior midfielder appears to be even better this fall. Her vision in the middle of the field and anticipation on her passes not only puts her teammates in a great position to handle the ball, it still catches opposing defenders off-guard, forcing them to turn around in a dead sprint back to the goal or leaves them with little chance of picking it off.
When a pass isn’t to her liking, Sonju is more than capable of taking it herself.
“It makes us midfielders a lot stronger having her be very dominant and know what she wants to do,” said fellow senior midfielder Sophia Rahn. “She's very confident with her moves, and she should be confident because she knows what she's doing.”
“One of her best assets is that she does see that, and she does see a couple steps ahead,” added Becker. “She sees the field at her position really well. It helps that she's with Kayla, Sammi, Soph. That group has been a really connected midfield.”
For Sonju, the recognition was great to receive, but she certainly didn’t settle for what she was able to do. Her potential to do more was made possible by her commitment to get in the weight room in the summer. She credits a lot of what she’s been able to do and how she’s felt to her summer workouts.
“I feel a lot stronger than a lot of girls out there,” Sonju said. She would go to the weight room for lifting and sprints after soccer or basketball practice in the mornings. “It helps me win the ball a lot of the time. If you feel stronger, you are going to play better. When you're strong, you're confident. When you're confident in yourself, it shows in the way you play.”
So far this season, Sonju is second on the team in assists with four. Kayla Radtke leads the team with five. Able to muscle her way to just about any ball, then distribute it to a teammate has seemingly come easy for her this season. An increase in strength to go along with her rapidly developed vision on the field make her tough to contain. As she put it, finding her teammates and making quicker decisions have come “natural at this point.”
“Knowing when and where your teammates strengths and weaknesses are, is really important,” she said. “I'm going to try to put my teammates in a situation that they are going to succeed in.”
Her off-the-field bond with her team helps with that. Rahn said Sonju has been one to always be there when you need it.
“She is a very fun person, and she's always smiling,” Rahn said. “Makes it very easy to be around her.”
In an eventually postponed incomplete first half on Tuesday, Sonju got a corner kick over everyone in front of the net, had the ball land just over a defender’s shoulder where Sammi Chandler was able to settle it and redirect the ball in the net for a goal.
Becker said it’s moments like that where you have to believe what she’s doing is intentional when it looks as if the play might not work. Sometimes, those plays don’t register on the scoresheet.
“She's not on the scoresheet as much so far this year, but she's making an impact off it,” Becker said. “We don't count second assists generally. A lot of those I'd give to her. A lot of the attack does go through her, and I think she enjoys that role.”
Quickly nearing the end of the regular season, Sonju remains focused on the team's outcome. She believes the offseason work helped not just herself but the team get back to where it was last season.
“It was a big adjustment losing the six seniors we had last year,” she said. “We had a very strong team last year. We practiced twice a day over the summer, which helped get us to be at a similar level to what we were last year.”
