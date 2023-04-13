It seems in their curious nature. Or it’s the willingness to try something. In the final week of the boys swim and dive season, Red Wing’s Zach Mikkelson and Landen Nelson found a lifeguard training tool and thought it would help them on their dives.
A weighted black brick used for underwater strength training for lifeguards, was tossed into the pool. The visibility of the brick helped the two divers spot where to kick out of the dive and begin entering the water.
“I used it for spotting some of my dives,” Nelson said. “I threw the brick in to about where I should see the water. Instead of spotting the water, I was spotting the black brick at the bottom of the pool. As you're going around you know sort of more where you are and then kick out and go into the dive.”
That’s not the first time the two have found something extra lying around the pool and experimented with it helping them dive. Many times, the two will use a bright colored water gun from the swim lessons as a spotting tool.
Throughout the season, the two grew more confident in their dives, particularly the harder reverse turns, and broke a few records along the way.
When reflecting on how the season went, Ethan Ihrke said he always thinks back to something recent graduate Aidan O’Brien said.
“Aidan told me this two years ago it's always going to flip flop every other year,” Ihrke said. “One year it'll be a recruiting year, the next year a good one. Last year was a good year, this year was kind of a recruiting year.”
Call it a recruiting year for the swim and dive team at your own risk.
Despite having a much smaller group than virtually all the competition they faced, the team was able to have three at the Class A state meet.
Ihrke made it in the 100-yard butterfly, taking 15th with a time of 54.40 seconds, while Zack Mikkelson and Landen Nelson each dove at state.
According to diving coach Carrie Hansen and a few former Red Wing swim coaches – Paul Windarth and Don Featherstone – it’s the first time since 2002 that two divers have competed at the state meet.
Mikkelson and Nelson, each freshmen, made it through prelims and semifinals, finishing in the top-16 in the finals.
Nelson was in 16th place with a score of 213.9, while Mikkelson was in seventh place with a 246.98 at the end of eight rounds and the semifinals. Mikkelson ended in 10th place at the end of the finals with a score of 333. Nelson finished 14th with a 305.10.
The two each came in with admittingly low expectations for the season. Once it got started, the two were finishing top-3 in every meet. Either of the two won or was in second place in many meets. By the section meet, Mikkelson said he was certain he would make state. Nelson still was unsure.
“I was not confident that I was going to make it,” Nelson said of the section meet to qualify for the state meet.
“His last dives can sometimes be wonky. You did really well toward the end,” Mikkelson immediately pointed out to Nelson.
The two generally save their higher degree of difficulty dives toward the later rounds. That’s where Nelson was able to gain the necessary points to jump up to second, eventually finishing third.
“I somehow pulled through on it,” Nelson said.
The two divers each have different strengths and weaknesses. Hansen said it was rewarding to see both make state, then to have both there for support of each other. And of course to watch some impressive competition in Class A.
“Two kids at a higher level is fun because they have different strengths,” Hansen said. “Landen can make himself do things that he's afraid of easier. That pushes Landen and pushes Zach because he'll try the harder dives. Zach is very clean and always has exceptional form. I think that that pushes Landen to be cleaner.”
Nelson said he was joining the track and field team in the spring. Ihrke and Mikkelson each said they’ll be in and out of club teams that compete in Rochester and in the southern Twin Cities area.
Overall, the three continue to focus on their individual improvement. They expressed excitement for some of the younger swimmers who joined this season and are learning what works best for them.
In what right or wrongfully was a rebuild, the thought is next season is going to be a great year. Hard to top, but potentially another record year is ahead.
“Considering the numbers, we did great,” Ihrke said. “Three made it to state. We won a meet with 12 people. We all did super well at sections and made finals in a few events. Fun season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.