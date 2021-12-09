The 17th-ranked Northfield girls hockey team scored five times in the first and second period on its way to a lopsided 13-0 win over Red Wing Thursday night.
Ayla Puppe scored six goals and ended the game with eight points to lead the Raider offense. Emerson Garlie recorded a hat trick and Cambria Monson added two more goals.
Allie Meyer stopped 41 of 54 shots in net for the Wingers.
Red Wing (2-8) next travel to Mankato West on Saturday.
