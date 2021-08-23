Turnout for the Red Wing Ultimate Frisbee team has seen steady growth in the past three years. Even though a student is unable to join the team until 8th grade, the head coach Mick Wendland said most join wanting to try something new. Once they feel a little success with it, he’s seen the competitiveness rise. Some seek out higher levels of competition during the summer.
Four Red Wing athletes did just that, competing in the Youth Club Championships. One of the two bigger tournaments of each year, the Youth Club Championships host girls’, boys’ and coed teams from around the states.
Greta Lane competed with the girls 17U team, which finished in sixth of eight teams. Faron Heschke played for the men’s 20U B team that took 12th out of 14 teams.
Hannah Kosek and Nathan Shannon each were part of the 20U coed team. The Minnesota Superior 20U mixed team fell in its first game 15-6, but rebounded with 12-9, 13-9 and 12-6 wins to finish 3-1 in pool play. The team edged Madison MUFAbots 12-11 in the first game of the championship bracket, but lost its next game to Pi+ 15-4. Minnesota Superior then held off Dallas Skyline 11-10 in the third-place game.
Wendland said there’s plenty of benefits by playing in this tournament.
“They are continuing their conditioning,” he said. “They get to see how they stack up against other states. It builds confidence and also some humility for our better players. It can provide perspective on what they can bring and what it takes to face bigger competition and better competition.”
Having kids involved with teams and getting a different coaching perspective helps not just the athletes, but the coaches as well. Wendland said some have come back with new drills or different strategies they’d like to use.
Red Wing’s Ultimate team is coming off its second best finish ever this past spring, taking second in the Division III at state.
Even if an athlete joined the Red Wing ultimate team just for conditioning or may have never played a sport before trying out, Wendland said the end goal remains the same. It’s a non-cut team and Wendland said he’s more than willing to accommodate anyone who has interest.
“We’re all about building people up no matter the skill level,” Wendland said.
