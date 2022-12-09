Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Intermittent rounds of mixed wintry precipitation, including freezing drizzle and very fine light snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a glaze to a couple hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will develop in addition to the wintry precipitation, some of which may be deposited onto roads, especially elevated roads such as bridges and overpasses. This may also cause slippery conditions. The potential for slippery roads will last through sunrise and into late Saturday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&