Proctor score five times in an 8 minute span to close out a six-goal first period en route to a 10-0 win over Red Wing on Friday.
Anthony Launderville, Ethan Carter, Brett Bartlam and Austin Bryant each scored twice for Proctor. Tanner Ross led the team with five points on a goal and four assists.
The Wingers were outshot 55-14. Ellis Petersmeyer made 45 saves in net for the Wingers.
