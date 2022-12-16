Goodhue’s all-star wide receiver played in his final high school football game last weekend. Senior Adam Poncelet participated in the Minnesota High School League All-Star Game on Dec. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The South team players stayed in the same hotel, practiced at least a day leading up to the game at the Minnetonka Dome and shared helmet decals with each other. Poncelet felt he was able to get more playing time than he anticipated.
“It felt good. Especially playing at U.S. Bank. I never made it there before,” Poncelet said. “That was a fun experience getting to play in there. Having one more, knowing I had one more game left after our section championship run, that was a good feeling too. Just knowing it's not over yet.”
He didn’t have the game on his radar too much during the season but wasn’t surprised to get the invite to play in it.
The Wildcat’s top receiver was an obvious choice for the South team. Poncelet made a catch on just about everything you could throw his way. Chances were great that if he could get his hands on the ball, he was catching it.
In 10 games this season, Poncelet made 45 receptions for 750 yards and three touchdowns. He threw for a couple touchdowns and ran for a few more. Poncelet caught no fewer than two passes per game and topped 90 yards five times.
Poncelet said he felt extra responsibility to be counted on as a playmaker this season and being able to make the catch when needed. He said his general knowledge and skills both developed considerably since his sophomore season.
“My overall route running and being able to know where the open spot is in the route. Catching ability too,” he said. “Just being able to go get more balls this year compared to other years.”
He said his teammates were still shocked at times he was able to bring a pass in.
“One of the deep passes in our home game against Chatfield,” he said, remembering one such play. “I was going up the field and the ball was behind me. I twisted at the last second and caught it on the back shoulder. That was one of my most memorable catches of the year.”
He learned to be a better route runner with his dad and head coach Tony Poncelet. The two would watch, discuss football at home as well as go out together and just run routes. Being able to recognize defenses was important too.
“There were a lot of routes where you needed to adjust,” Adam said. “Will (Opsahl) needs to know that, too. We had that connection of knowing where the open spot would be.”
Adam Poncelet got the offer he was looking for during his terrific senior season. He’ll be attending the University of North Dakota and playing football.
Perhaps there he’ll make catches that impress his future teammates just as he did in Goodhue.
