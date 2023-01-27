At the beginning of the season, head coach Peter Johnson said this year’s team would rebound better and likely grab more rebounds than every opponent. So far, that’s held true.
The Class AAA seventh-ranked Red Wing girls basketball team has had a propensity for rebounding. In all but two games this season, the Wingers have outrebounded their opponents.
Part of the reason is having many players comfortable in the post. The bigger reason is the willingness to go after balls and be aggressive.
Johnson said the team doesn’t practice rebounding but it is a focal point every game that the team stands a better chance to win if they rebound.
One of the team’s top rebounders, senior Hannah Kosek, said there’s many that could lead the team in rebounding on any given night. It’s made it easier to know if she can’t get to a ball, there’s likely a teammate who can.
“It says a lot about our effort,” Kosek said on what it means to outrebound the opponent. “We just want it more than other teams sometimes and you can practice something, but you have to show up and do it. I think we've been doing that (this season).”
Johnson noted that Kosek is having arguably her best season as a senior. In her sophomore season, Abi Deming suffered an injury that kept her out the rest of the season. Kosek got more minutes as a result and played well. Last season, Johnson said she didn’t quite play like herself. This year, he’s pleased to see Kosek being assertive in the post and grabbing rebounds similar to her sophomore year.
“I'm not happy that I took a step back last year but am glad that I'm back this year,” Kosek said. “I'm trying to take into account how it felt my sophomore year, my first year on varsity. Everything was new, I didn't have any pressure on me. This year I'm trying to play without that pressure again.”
Not exclusive to basketball, Kosek said she’s felt much more relaxed in tennis as well this year.
“I took that into account in my other sports too. I didn't want to repeat that,” she said.
She found herself stepping up as leader on the tennis team and played with more confidence, less concerned about results. She won a string of matches in the final weeks of the tennis season and made a run in the Big 9 singles tournament.
Kosek has carried that mindset over to basketball. She’s not trying to concern herself with scoring a certain amount or getting to specific stat totals, whereas last season she found herself wanting to reach self-given numbers. That has helped regain a bit of her sophomore form.
As a senior, Kosek said she felt stronger. She’s gone to the YMCA to lift weights and that too has given her a boost of confidence.
“If I can get to the gym to make an effort to get better I can make that same effort in practice to get better,” Kosek said. “Also just the feeling of being stronger and having muscle soreness during practice, I can feel it too during games. That kind of helps me remember how hard I'm working toward this.”
Freshman Izzy Guetzlaff said at the beginning of the season she was learning a lot from Kosek and that together on the court complement each other. Either is strong enough to box out for a rebound. Both girls can muscle their way to the paint on offense.
Reflecting on what helped to play well, Kosek said she’s having fun doing her best to coach the younger players, like Guetzlaff, and she’s learning from the younger players, too.
Currently, Kosek is averaging close to 11 points and six rebounds per game. Her post play has greatly improved and aided the Wingers in their rebounding efforts.
