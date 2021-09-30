Kiley House scored in the middle of the first half on a breakaway to give PIZM a 1-0 lead. The Wildcats added two more goals in the second half en route to a 3-0 win Thursday night over Lake City in girls’ soccer action.
Katrina Sortland and Izzy Flicek each scored in the second half.
The Tigers had their chances to tie the game before the half, but missed the net just left after hitting the post with a shot.
Tiger goalkeeper McKenna Goihl-Krier made 12 saves.
Lake City (3-8-1) next faces Cotter Saturday on the road. PIZM (5-6) travels Saturday to take on Winona.
(0) comments
