The high-scoring PIZM offense was held scoreless Thursday night in Rochester. Class A, No. 8-ranked Lourdes edged the Wildcats 1-0.
Rose Otto scored the lone goal of the game for Lourdes. Wildcat goalkeeper Kylie Meyer made nine saves.
PIZM (3-4) hosts La Crescent Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.