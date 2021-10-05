PIZM scored four goals in the first half, then followed up with six more goals in the second in a 10-0 shutout of Tri-City United Tuesday evening.
Brynne Kelley scored four of PIZM's goals. She assisted on two others. Kiley House recorded a hat trick. Bethany Dick and Mia Schmoll each each had a multi-point game with a goal and an assist.
PIZM next play at home Thursday against Cotter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.