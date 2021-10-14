The fourth-seeded PIZM girls’ soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over No. 5 Mankato Loyola on Thursday in a Section 2A quarterfinal. The Wildcats scored three times in the first half, then added four more goals in the second.
Emma Buck scored twice for the Wildcats. Brynne Kelley and Elena Hartung each had a goal and an assist. Mia Schmoll, Madison Hudson and Ava Henning each had a goal.
PIZM next faces No. 1 Lourdes in Rochester on Saturday.
