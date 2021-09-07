The PIZM girls' soccer team filled the stat sheet against Schaeffer Academy, winning 17-0.
Ten different players found the back of the net. Five different players scored at least twice.
Brynne Kelley recorded a hat trick and had two assists to lead the Wildcat offense. Mia Schmoll, Izzy Flicek, Bethany Dick and Rachel Kneeland each had two goals. Kiley House had a four-point game with a goal and three assists.
PIZM (2-2) next faces St. Charles on Saturday.
