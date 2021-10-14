Ranked 10th in Class A, the No. 1-seeded PIZM boys’ soccer team left little doubt of their status as they beat eighth-seeded Triton 8-0 in a Section 2A quarterfinal Thursday.
No stats were provided.
PIZM takes on No. 5 Mankato Loyola on Saturday in a semifinal.
