Bri Tix (left) and Kennedy Knopp are all smiles as the pitcher-catcher battery worked to strike out a batter for the third out during a game against Faribault on May 6, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
RED WING — Mired in a five-game losing streak, Red Wing got back in the win column Thursday when it hosted Faribault. The Wingers not only got a win, but made it a twofer with a doubleheader on the slate.
Red Wing won the first game 7-6, but it took eight innings to do so. The Wingers made up for the extra softball in the first game by shortening the second game up by 10-running the Falcons in an 18-8 win in five innings.
1 of 10
Tatumn Harris has the ball knocked free from a sliding Faribault baserunner during a game against Faribault on May 6, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Bri Tix (left) and Kennedy Knopp are all smiles as the pitcher-catcher battery worked to strike out a batter for the third out during a game against Faribault on May 6, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
Bri Tix (left) and Kennedy Knopp are all smiles as the pitcher-catcher battery worked to strike out a batter for the third out during a game against Faribault on May 6, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle
In game one, Red Wing was in control for the majority of the game but a late push by Faribault made things interesting.
Elle Brandt drove in the first run of the game in the second inning when a double scored Sarah Wiederich to give Red Wing a 1-0 lead. Kennedy Knopp added the second run in similar fashion as her double scored Bri Tix, before that duo struck again for the same play in the fifth inning to make it 3-0.
Tix started the game in the circle for the Wingers and pitched a shutout through five innings, but that’s when things started going sideways for Red Wing. Tix walked the leadoff batter in the sixth inning and then gave up a single in the next at bat. A flyout kept the runners at first and second and provided hope the Wingers could escape unharmed. A single loaded the bases though for a two-run double that put runners on second and third with one out. A pair of groundouts ended the inning but not before a fielder’s choice and error allowed two runners to score to give Faribault the 4-3 lead.
Red Wing responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by Knopp’s fourth double of the game. The two-run hit put the Wingers up 6-4 with only three outs to get the win. A two-out double by Faribault prevented Red Wing from accomplishing that feat and brought the game into extra innings.
The extra play didn’t last long however as Brandt ripped a walk-off double to score Ellie Clemens in the eighth inning for the win.
The second game wasn’t nearly as closely contested, but that was largely due to the 10 runs Red Wing scored in the first inning. From the second inning onward, the two teams were evenly matched scoring eight runs apiece. Knopp remained hot at the plate, hitting another two doubles, while Tix went a perfect 5-for-5 in the nightcap.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.