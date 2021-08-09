Austin edged Red Wing 6-5 in the first game of the Region 5C playoffs. The Greyhounds went ahead in the eighth on a sac fly to left field. The Aces opened the scoring with four runs in the bottom of the first. Austin tied the game in the third. Zach Harding scored on a wild pitch in the sixth, which gave the Aces a 5-4 lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you