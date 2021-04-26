RedWingBaseball.jpg

Tyler Rodgers reaches out to tag an Owatonna baserunner attempting to steal second base during a game at The Ath on April 22, 2021. Jake Pfeifer / Republican Eagle

 by Jake Pfeifer

Every week the Republican Eagle will share some of its favorite sports photos from the previous week's events. If you have any photos that you'd like to submit for consideration, please submit the photos to jpfeifer@orourkemediagroup.com.

PHOTOS: Best high school sports photos from April 17-24

1 of 10

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you